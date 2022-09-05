Breaking News
Teacher's Day! Abhinav Shukla: I was punished for eating raw noodles in class

Updated on: 05 September,2022 01:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Abhinav Shukla spoke about his favourite teacher on 'Teacher's Day'

Abhinav Shukla/ Instagram


Actor Abhinav Shukla, spoke to mid-day.com about his favourite teacher, subjects that he enjoyed studying, punishments he received and much more, on ‘Teacher’s Day.’


Your favourite teacher in school or college and why? 



My favourite teacher in Guru Nanak Public School was Mrs Sokhi, she was our class in-charge as well. She understood that to channelise the mischief in me, she had to give me work and responsibility . She made the me in-charge of her cupboard and I was responsible for arranging and keeping books and other study material organized.


What is the one thing that you have learnt from the teacher?

Life is about learning and I have learnt so much from them.  My mother herself was a teacher in same school and her one advice is etched in my head. She said ‘If you stay healthy, fit, clean and wear good clothes half the battle is won as you will never lack confidence.’ Confidence is a very powerful personality attribute.

Your favourite and least favourite subject in school?

My favourite subject was science and least favourite was social studies.

If you were not an actor, would you have become a teacher?

Maybe not. I don’t have that temperament and patience.

How were you as a student in school?

I used to switch from frontbencher to backbencher depending on my company especially the benchmate.

Have you ever been punished by your teachers?

I had my fair share of punishments and trust me it’s very imp to be punished, it’s a part of learning.

Any punishment that you recall?

I was punished for eating raw noodles in class when the lecture was going on. I was made to stand outside the class for the next 3-4 lectures.

