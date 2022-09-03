Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi: Tejasswi Prakash invites us home to join the celebrations

Tejasswi tells us all about her favourite festival

Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 15' winner and 'Naagin 6' star Tejasswi Prakash, invited mid-day.com home to join in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, post her shoot. She opened up about making the moorthi with beau Karan Kundrra, childhood memories of the festival, Karan's mom experiencing the celebrations for the first time and much more!

Tejasswi said, "It's been a hectic last week, that's when Karan and I started making the moorthi. We were travelling to Delhi for the awards, then we had awards in Mumbai. I had a few important shoots that were planned, other than 'Naagin.' Everyday I packed up at 11 or 12am, so Karan and I would start making the moorthi at 12am. It's been crazy but in whatever time we had, we managed to make a really cute moorthi. At the end of the day, it is about your dedication. The experience was a first for Karan, I wanted him to experience sculpting. I'm happy he took great interest in things that I like."

