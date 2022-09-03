Breaking News
Mumbai: Cyber-fraudster poses as company's MD, dupes CFO of Rs 8.55 lakh
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit student hit with metal rod for touching teacher's bike
Tea seller working at Congress office, seeks ticket to contest elections
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Watch video Ganesh Chaturthi Tejasswi Prakash invites us home to join the celebrations

Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi: Tejasswi Prakash invites us home to join the celebrations

Updated on: 03 September,2022 08:41 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Tejasswi tells us all about her favourite festival

Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi: Tejasswi Prakash invites us home to join the celebrations

Tejasswi Prakash


Bigg Boss 15' winner and 'Naagin 6' star Tejasswi Prakash, invited mid-day.com home to join in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, post her shoot. She opened up about making the moorthi with beau Karan Kundrra, childhood memories of the festival, Karan's mom experiencing the celebrations for the first time and much more!


Tejasswi said, "It's been a hectic last week, that's when Karan and I started making the moorthi. We were travelling to Delhi for the awards, then we had awards in Mumbai. I had a few important shoots that were planned, other than 'Naagin.' Everyday I packed up at 11 or 12am, so Karan and I would start making the moorthi at 12am. It's been crazy but in whatever time we had, we managed to make a really cute moorthi. At the end of the day, it is about your dedication. The experience was a first for Karan, I wanted him to experience sculpting. I'm happy he took great interest in things that I like."

Watch video to know more!


 

Also Read: Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Tejasswi Prakash and Rithvik Dhanjani are quick learners says Raqesh Bapat

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Tejasswi Prakash karan kundra ganesh chaturthi ganpati indian television

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK