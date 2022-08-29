Breaking News
Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Tejasswi Prakash and Rithvik Dhanjani are quick learners says Raqesh Bapat

Updated on: 29 August,2022 07:34 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Raqesh Bapat celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with mid-day.com

Raqesh Bapat/PR image


Raqesh Bapat, joined mid-day.com to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 and taught viewers how to make eco-friendly moorti at home. This year the actor is even more excited because the festival coincides with his birthday.


Raqesh said, "Tejasswi and Rithvik are among my best students, they are quick learners. I was pleasantly surprised wen they made the Ganpati. Observation is very important before you dig your fingers into the clay. I learnt it b purely observing the person who used to make it near by house in Pune. It's a creative process and o don't like to be disturbed because you get lost in space and time. It's a different zone so I never disturb any creative person who is making something because he is completely immersed in that process."


Speaking about his plans this year the actor added, "This year I'll be in Pune and the visarjan day is also my birthday. It's going to be a double bonanza for me. This visarjan is going to be one of the best ones. We immerse Ganpati in a tub outside the house but this year we will have a small procession, dhol-tasha."

