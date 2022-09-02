Breaking News
Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi: Mohit Malik, Addite and Ekbir invite us to join in the celebrations at home

Updated on: 02 September,2022 12:29 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Mohit Malik Addite and Ekbir join the latest episode of 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Mohit, Addite and Ekbir


Mohit Malik, currently seen on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' wife Addite and son Ekbir join the latest episode of 'Mumbai  Meri Jaan.' The family invited mid-day.com, to join in the celebrations at home. 


Speaking about the preparation this year, Mohit said, "This is the twelveth year that we are getting Ganpati home and we always bring him for five days. My first choice has always been eco-friendly, when we first started it was not but gradually we shifted, it's been ten years now. This year the decorations are more of South Indian style. The best part is that I design the Ganpati pandal every year."

Addite adds, "For one-two years in between he didn't have time. This year he did and it was close to what we did initially. The fun part is doing it on your own. We tried calling someone but the person cancelled last minute and we ended up doing it ourselves"

Mohit says decorating the pandal gives him a lot of happiness. Addite goes on to say it had always been her dream to bring a moorthi home but it wasn't possible till she got married. "As a child I used to fight with my parents that I want to bring Ganpati home but I'm Goan and the tradition is Ganpati only comes to the main house. I used to tell Mohit once I'm married I'll bring Ganpati home. I have a very special connect with Bappa. In 2020 when it was lockdown, nobody visited that year it was just close knit family, I did not know I had Ekbir with me."

