Ganesh Chaturthi! Shriya Pilgaonkar: My favourite part of the festival is visiting Siddhivinayak temple

Shriya Pilgaonkar goes down memory lane on Ganesh Chaturthi

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar in a conversation with mid-day.com, shared that her fondest memories of Ganesh Chaturthi are the celebrations at her grandparents home, as a child.

Shriya said, "My fondest memories are all the cousins coming together, we perform aarti and eat together. After that, everyone shares stories and there is singing. When we were younger, we would be forced to perform. It's a good opportunity to meet family and eat yummy food! We would visit all the different Ganpati pandals in one car. It was fun seeing all the idols in the neighbourhood."

Recalling the excitement of welcoming Lord Ganesha's moorthi home she says, "I enjoyed watching my grandmother make decorations, she's wonderful with arts and crafts. She would make garlands and decorate the area around Ganpati."

Sharing her plans for the festival she adds, "My favourite part of the festival is visiting Siddhivinayak temple every year, I also visit Lalbaghcha Raja and the Gowd Saraswat Brahman Ganpati. At times, I also take the kids from my building along with me. I enjoy feasting on ukdiche modak and visiting friends homes for the celebrations."

