Breaking News
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan as SC orders status quo
Mumbai: Further delay would have led to Metro fare hike, says Devendra Fadnavis
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuff Parade
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi Shriya Pilgaonkar My favourite part of the festival is visiting Siddhivinayak temple

Ganesh Chaturthi! Shriya Pilgaonkar: My favourite part of the festival is visiting Siddhivinayak temple

Updated on: 31 August,2022 12:18 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Shriya Pilgaonkar goes down memory lane on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi! Shriya Pilgaonkar: My favourite part of the festival is visiting Siddhivinayak temple

Shriya Pilgaonkar


Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar in a conversation with mid-day.com, shared that her fondest memories of Ganesh Chaturthi are the celebrations at her grandparents home, as a child.


Shriya said, "My fondest memories are all the cousins coming together, we perform aarti and eat together. After that, everyone shares stories and there is singing. When we were younger, we would be forced to perform. It's a good opportunity to meet family and eat yummy food! We would visit all the different Ganpati pandals in one car. It was fun seeing all the idols in the neighbourhood."

Recalling the excitement of welcoming Lord Ganesha's moorthi home she says, "I enjoyed watching my grandmother make decorations, she's wonderful with arts and crafts. She would make garlands and decorate the area around Ganpati."


Sharing her plans for the festival she adds, "My favourite part of the festival is visiting Siddhivinayak temple every year, I also visit Lalbaghcha Raja and the Gowd Saraswat Brahman Ganpati. At times, I also take the kids from my building along with me. I enjoy feasting on ukdiche modak and visiting friends homes for the celebrations."

Also Read: Independence Day Special! Shriya Pilgaonkar: It's a good day to reflect on what the national anthem and Vande mataram mean

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shriya pilgaonkar web series Entertainment News ganesh chaturthi ganpati

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK