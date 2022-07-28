Shriya Pilgaonkar: I’m on a 3-week trip to Barcelona, Seville and Madrid

Shriya is all set to take on the second half of the year with exciting projects on her slate

Following the rave reviews she garnered for Guilty Minds and The Broken News, Shriya Pilgaonkar headed for a much-needed vacation in Spain. The Mirzapur star took to her social media and dropped glimpses of her exotic trip and gave a sneak peek into her charmed life as a globetrotter. Rejuvenated from exploring scenic beaches, lovely streets, several ancient monuments, and Antonio Gaudi's stunning architectural marvels, Shriya is all set to take on the second half of the year with exciting projects on her slate.

Shriya Pilgaonkar says, "I am an adventure junkie, travelling for me is food for the soul. I try to make time to travel between my schedules because it truly gives me that necessary perspective and opens up my mind and heart. I love meeting new people, trying different food, immersing myself in different cultural experiences."

She adds, "The past few months have been incredibly busy. I have had 3 releases and finished shooting for 2 series. I immediately took off to Spain after my wrap. It is my first time here and I’m on a 3-week trip to Barcelona, Seville and Madrid and I love it. Spain is all about music, art and food. It's been so much fun! I feel rejuvenated and inspired. I’m ready to take on the second half of the year."

On the work front, she will be seen in Crackdown Season 2 and a film titled Ishq-E-Nadaan.

