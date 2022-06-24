'The Gone Game' Teaser: Harleen Sethi to join Sanjay Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar-starrer

The Gone Game Season 1 left audiences at a gripping cliffhanger. Shot in the lockdown, the series explored the paranoia of the pandemic and the fear of facing an unknown virus

Viacom 18’s digital streaming platform, Voot Select keeps the promise intact of bringing the best of stories to the audiences. Once again, the platform is back with a sequel of its most successful and critically acclaimed show, ‘The Gone Game’. Spanning across 5 episodes, the pandemic thriller series ‘The Gone Game Season 2’ will stream soon on Voot Select with Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Dibyendu Bhattacharya reprising their roles and the glamorous Harleen Sethi joining the stellar ensemble. Directed by Abhishek Sengupta, the show is produced by Bodhitree Multimedia.

The Gone Game Season 1 left audiences at a gripping cliffhanger. Shot in the lockdown, the series explored the paranoia of the pandemic and the fear of facing an unknown virus. The sequel dives into the post-pandemic world where secrets of the lockdown are exposed, and the Gujral family is under a new threat. A shocking murder, a family of suspects and a CBI investigator form the crux of the suspense this season.

Will the lies finally catch up with the Gujrals? Will Sahil make his great escape, or will he be caught in the gone game once again? The suspense of the mysterious death will be unveiled on soon Voot Select. Watch the space to find out more.

