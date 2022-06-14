Breaking News
Keeping it real and relatable

Updated on: 14 June,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham

Shriya Pilgaonkar on playing a morally upright and sharp journalist with The Broken News

Shriya Pilgaonkar


She has had two back-to-back releases in Amazon Prime Video’s Guilty Minds and Zee5’s The Broken News, but Shriya Pilgaonkar has moved on to her next. Making a conscious decision to take up projects that don’t stereotype her, she is now working on a romantic comedy Taaza Khabar with YouTube star Bhuvan Bam. Talking to mid-day from the set of her next, she says, “Taaza Khabar is a fun script where I play a sex worker.” Now, that’s a drastic shift from essaying a lawyer (Guilty Minds) and a journalist in The Broken News.

“The timing for both the series just happened to be one after the other,” explains Pilgaonkar, who had shot for the courtroom drama two years ago and picked up the Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre-starrer last December. While both characters are morally upright, the actor is quick to explain the stark difference in them. “While both Kashaf Quaze and Radha Bhargava have similar ideals and goals, at the core, they are completely different — Radha is willing to bend the rules to achieve the end goal, and Kashaf is more idealistic and righteous.”




Sonali Bendre with PilgaonkarSonali Bendre with Pilgaonkar


