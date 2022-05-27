Breaking News
'The Broken News' Trailer: Sonali Bendre's OTT debut exposes the truth behind 'Breaking News'

Updated on: 27 May,2022 02:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The series revolves around two rival news networks and reveals the lives, lies, love and struggles of a dynamic group of journalists



ZEE5  is set to launch yet another exciting original series, ‘The Broken News’. The show marks actor Sonali Bendre’s comeback to acting and her OTT debut and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taaruk Raina, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Kiran Kumar, Aakash Khurana and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by Vinay Waikul, the drama series is an official adaptation of the popular British series ‘Press’. ‘The Broken News’ will premiere on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and will be accessible across 190+ countries only on ZEE5.

The series revolves around two rival news networks and reveals the lives, lies, love and struggles of a dynamic group of journalists. Awaaz Bharati is an ethical and a credible news channel, headed by Editor-In-Chief Amina Qureshi (played by Sonali Bendre) and Josh 24/7 News, headed by Editor-In-Chief Dipankar Sanyal (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), is India’s No.1 news channel as per TRPs but believes in brash sensationalism and invasive journalism. Between these two extreme characters is Radha Bhargava (played by Shriya Pilgaonkar) who believes in ethical journalism but is frustrated with the restrictions which come along. 





