Breaking News
Maharashtra: Car crashes into bus in Raigad; 2 killed, 3 injured
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
Gautam Adani now world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Watch video Dheeraj Dhoopar Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to catchup with friends

Watch video! Dheeraj Dhoopar: Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to catchup with friends

Updated on: 30 August,2022 11:29 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' join mid-day.com for Ganeshotsav celebrations

Watch video! Dheeraj Dhoopar: Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to catchup with friends

Dheeraj Dhoopar


The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' joined mid-day.com to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. From Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar to Zorawar Kalra and Gunjan Sinha, they opened up about their plans this year.


Dheeraj said, "Wish you all a great Ganesh Chaturthi. It's the time to catchup with friends, visit people, eat and make merry! That's what the occasion is to me and I have got a lot of invites for lunch this year. If I get sometime free from rehearsals I'd love to go!"

Watch video to know more!


Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora share first picture of their baby boy

Do you think Kamal R Khan will avoid making controversial comments about movie stars post legal trouble?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
indian television ganesh chaturthi ganpati

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK