Watch video! Dheeraj Dhoopar: Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to catchup with friends

The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' join mid-day.com for Ganeshotsav celebrations
Dheeraj Dhoopar
The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' joined mid-day.com to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. From Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar to Zorawar Kalra and Gunjan Sinha, they opened up about their plans this year.
Dheeraj said, "Wish you all a great Ganesh Chaturthi. It's the time to catchup with friends, visit people, eat and make merry! That's what the occasion is to me and I have got a lot of invites for lunch this year. If I get sometime free from rehearsals I'd love to go!"
