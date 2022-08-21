Breaking News
Amit Shah offers prayers at Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Hyderabad, to meet Jr NTR
Alia Bhatt on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Balika Vadhu': We did costume rehearsals, look-tests, danced on Dola Re Dola
Nude pics case: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe
Maharashtra minister calls for fire audit for industries in Dombivli
Mathura temple incident: Probe panel to submit report in 15 days
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora share first picture of their baby boy

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora share first picture of their baby boy

Updated on: 21 August,2022 06:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The two are known to share special moments from their personal and professional life with their fans through social media and now they have introduced the new member of their family to their fans

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora share first picture of their baby boy

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Viinny Arora


Actor couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora on Wednesday became parents to their first child, a baby boy. Now, the parents have shared the first picture of their child on social media. The two are known to share special moments from their personal and professional life with their fans through social media and now they have introduced the new member of their family to their fans. 


Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar: I carry my entire wardrobe on holidays

In the picture shared by Dheeraj, we can see a little munchkin adorable holding onto Dheeraj's finger. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "The Only place I want to be at". 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Announcing the birth of their baby, Dheeraj took to social media and wrote, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-8-2022. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj".  The couple, who got married in 2016, announced the pregnancy in April.

On the work front, Dhoopar will next be seen as a celebrity contestant on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. While Dhoopar is best known for 'Kundali Bhagya', Arora's acting credits include TV shows such as 'Kasturi'.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK