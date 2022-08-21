Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora share first picture of their baby boy

The two are known to share special moments from their personal and professional life with their fans through social media and now they have introduced the new member of their family to their fans

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Viinny Arora

Actor couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora on Wednesday became parents to their first child, a baby boy. Now, the parents have shared the first picture of their child on social media. The two are known to share special moments from their personal and professional life with their fans through social media and now they have introduced the new member of their family to their fans.

Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar: I carry my entire wardrobe on holidays

In the picture shared by Dheeraj, we can see a little munchkin adorable holding onto Dheeraj's finger. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "The Only place I want to be at".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Announcing the birth of their baby, Dheeraj took to social media and wrote, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-8-2022. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj". The couple, who got married in 2016, announced the pregnancy in April.

On the work front, Dhoopar will next be seen as a celebrity contestant on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. While Dhoopar is best known for 'Kundali Bhagya', Arora's acting credits include TV shows such as 'Kasturi'.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal