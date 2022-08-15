Independence Day Special! Shriya Pilgaonkar: It's a good day to reflect on what the national anthem and Vande mataram mean

Shriya Pilgaonkar shares her thoughts on Independence day with mid-day.com

'The Broken News' actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, caught up with mid-day.com to share her thoughts as India turns 75.

How has the meaning of Independence day changed for you over the years?

It's a day not just to celebrate independence but to remember the sacrifice of the freedom fighters and everyone who fought for our freedom! It's a day to look back and understand our responsibilities as a nation. The responsibility to maintain the grace of our country.

Your wish for the country as we turn 75?

The first thing any child learns about being Indian is we are diverse. We've constantly used the phrase 'unity in diversity' growing up. In our everyday lives we do not often out this thought into action. One of my biggest wishes is for us to make sure that everybody lives with dignity and we treat each other as human beings first irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

A positive change you would like to see, related to the country and its citizens?

While our soldiers put their lives at stake everyday, we as citizens of India through our small acts should treat our country like we treat our home, treat fellow citizens like family. I just hope love triumphs everything, whatever it is we are able to treat each other with dignity, love and respect. For me that is truly being Indian. While singing the National anthem or Vande mataram, often people don't know what these words means. A day like today is a good opportunity to reflect on what these mean and imbibe that into practice in our hearts and minds, in our everyday lives.

