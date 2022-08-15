Watch video! Nimrat Kaur speaks about her father Major Bhupender Singh who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously

The actress joined mid-day.com to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day

'The Test Case' actress Nimrat Kaur doesn't just have a reel connect but also a real connect with the armed forces. Her father Major Bhupender Singh was among the brave army men who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He was honoured with the Shaurya Chakra posthumously, which her mother received from the then President on Nimrat's birthday.

The actress told mid-day.com, "The pride that one feels is after many years, perhaps decades of something like that happening because you cant possibly separate the event from your life. As a child, I was all of eleven, so you cant have an objective perspective on it, no matter what! We were very blessed to have a lot of love and support from the army at that time. Everyone rallied around us to make sure we were back on track as a family and rehabilitated. It's a bit of a blur! He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra on January 26th and it was handed over to my mother at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by the then President of the country, on my birthday. It was special but you realise the importance of that many years later."

