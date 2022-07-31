Mohit Malik: I am grateful that I have a friend like Sriti Jha

The stunt took a toll on her and she was about to faint, so I immediately held her and kept holding her till she felt better." And Mohit was hailed on social media for his gentleman-ly ways

Mohit Malik. Pic/Yogen Shah

The recent episode of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' saw a rather sweet moment between contestants Mohit Malik and Sriti Jha. The actress was shivering after performing a small stunt in water and Mohit being the gentleman that he is, offered her his jacket. Says Mohit, "This was a very sweet moment that happened in one of our KKK12 episodes. Sriti had just come out from the pool and she was cold, shivering, and feeling very very weak. But since she had only a towel wrapped around her, I gave her my jacket. The stunt took a toll on her and she was about to faint, so I immediately held her and kept holding her till she felt better." And Mohit was hailed on social media for his gentleman-ly ways.

Now that 'KKK12' is over, Mohit has found a friend for life in Sriti. Gushing over their bond, Mohit reveals, "I've known Sriti from the industry and whenever we would bump into each other, she was always sweet and kind. I have always respected her as a human being. I have always liked her for the kind of person she is and have connected with her. I've known her from the time the both of us came to Mumbai and were struggling to find our place in the industry. We were introduced by a common friend and we were very different people back then."

"KKK12 was the first time we got to work so closely and to get to know each other. I remember when I found out that Sriti too was participating in this season, I was really really happy. Sriti called me up and both of us were very excited and looking forward to doing the show together. Even though I know all of my KKK12 co-contestants, Sriti was someone I knew I'll share a great bond with from the very beginning. I had left for Cape Town a day after everyone else and hence, arrived late. But I remember how Sriti took me out to a mall the night I arrived and we shopped, showed me around and made sure I was settled. We went out to eat and explore Cape Town a little and we both really bonded well. Sriti and I have a huge amount of respect for one another and our Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 schedule has only helped grow and cement our bond further," he added.

Mohit also expressed his wish to work with Sriti. He said, "It's sad that we hadn't gotten an opportunity to work with each other but it has always been my dream to work with Sriti. She is a very balanced and stable individual and has an amazing work ethic. And that is a trait that always attracts me in an individual, people who have a balance. Somebody who is as disciplined and equally interested in their craft and at the same time a great human being. I am glad that we did get to work now, albeit in a reality show."

"My friendship with Sriti has only grown in leaps and bounds and its lovely knowing her. I am grateful that I have a friend like Sriti in my life and hope and pray that this bond is for forever. Whatever stunts that Sriti and I have done together, we've killed them and had the best times while performing them. Its been nothing short of a memorable journey for me," he signs off.