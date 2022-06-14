Breaking News
Sriti Jha: I believe fear is an irrational emotion

Updated on: 14 June,2022 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Sriti Jha hopes to conquer her fears and show her unfiltered side to viewers as she takes up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Sriti Jha


On screen, she may be the ideal bahu. Off it, however, Sriti Jha is quirky, wild and a prankster at heart. Viewers will see her unfiltered side as she joins the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK), ready to put her physical and emotional strength to the test. So, what’s her biggest apprehension going in? “If there is a task related to driving, that will be a challenge,” says the actor, who has yet to master the skill. In a conversation with mid-day before being South Africa-bound, Jha reveals her hopes and fears.

Edited excerpts from the interview.




You were never one to do reality shows. What changed?
People started offering me reality shows [laughs]. I hadn’t made an active decision to not do a reality show. But after Kumkum Bhagya got over, Khatron Ke Khiladi came my way. I had to [get over] my initial apprehension. I thought since such opportunities don’t come one’s way too often, I should make the most of it.


