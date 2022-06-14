Sriti Jha: I believe fear is an irrational emotion

Sriti Jha hopes to conquer her fears and show her unfiltered side to viewers as she takes up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

On screen, she may be the ideal bahu. Off it, however, Sriti Jha is quirky, wild and a prankster at heart. Viewers will see her unfiltered side as she joins the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK), ready to put her physical and emotional strength to the test. So, what’s her biggest apprehension going in? “If there is a task related to driving, that will be a challenge,” says the actor, who has yet to master the skill. In a conversation with mid-day before being South Africa-bound, Jha reveals her hopes and fears.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

You were never one to do reality shows. What changed?

People started offering me reality shows [laughs]. I hadn’t made an active decision to not do a reality show. But after Kumkum Bhagya got over, Khatron Ke Khiladi came my way. I had to [get over] my initial apprehension. I thought since such opportunities don’t come one’s way too often, I should make the most of it.

What inhibitions did you have at first?

I am comfortable playing a fictional character on camera, but this will bring out the real me. Plus, to put myself in a scary situation on a daily basis is too much. It’s not like you do a stunt today, and there won’t be anything to do tomorrow.

How physically fit are you to be part of this show?

I would like to believe that I am physically fit. I lack arm strength, and would like to work on it since I have the liberty of time.

KKK requires emotional and mental strength to survive. Will you be able to handle the pressure?

How does one go about preparing for that? You can’t fill your house with cockroaches [laughs]. It will be icky to have so many insects crawl over you, and no matter how much I prepare mentally for such tasks, it will be gross. I may be fearful and grossed out, but I am ready to face it.

If you have seen the previous seasons, what was the one thing that freaked you out?

The only thing that stresses me out is not knowing how to drive. If there is a task related to driving, that will be a challenge.

Do you know any of the other contestants?

I have interacted with many of them, but we’re not friends yet. I know Mohit [Malik], Rubina [Dilaik], Aneri [Vajani], Shivangi [Joshi] and have interacted with Kanika [Mann] because we are from the same channel. It will be a good trip — we’ll spend time, eat great food and do the tasks together. There could be friendships that could evolve in the period.

What is your take on the show’s safety measures?

I have done stunts in various acting jobs, so I am certain that [the makers] will not put us in a dangerous situation where they cannot control [the outcome]. I have come to believe that fear is an irrational emotion; it is the anticipation of something that is going to happen.

Now that you’ve opened the door to reality shows, will you return to fictional shows?

Of course, I would [always gravitate] towards fiction. I love acting. Fiction is a much lesser responsibility in comparison.