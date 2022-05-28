Watch video! Sriti Jha on Khatron Ka Khiladi: I'm more nervous than excited

The 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress is competing on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Sriti Jha/Instagram

'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Sriti Jha will be competing on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.' Speaking to mid-day.com, before flying to South Africa for the shoot, the actress says, "I'm more nervous than excited because whenever I'm in a situation where fear is involved, there is vulnerability. That time you cannot portray anyone, you are blatantly honest. I'm scared to be on camera in such a vulnerable and out of control spot. I'm very scared of it."

Speaking of how she reacted when she was offered the show she says, "I don't know why they would ask me to do the show! Of course, at first I was apprehensive but then you don]t get these opportunities. I'm lucky that I'm getting the opportunity to experience completely out of the box stuff. So I was like, lets try this out."

