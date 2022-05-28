Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Mumbai: 20-year-old man stabbed to death during argument in Trombay
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child
Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Watch video! Sriti Jha on Khatron Ka Khiladi: I'm more nervous than excited

Watch video! Sriti Jha on Khatron Ka Khiladi: I'm more nervous than excited

Updated on: 28 May,2022 05:30 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The 'Kumkum Bhagya' actress is competing on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

Watch video! Sriti Jha on Khatron Ka Khiladi: I'm more nervous than excited

Sriti Jha/Instagram


'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Sriti Jha will be competing on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.' Speaking to mid-day.com, before flying to South Africa for the shoot, the actress says, "I'm more nervous than excited because whenever I'm in a situation where fear is involved, there is vulnerability. That time you cannot portray anyone, you are blatantly honest. I'm scared to be on camera in such a vulnerable and out of control spot. I'm very scared of it."

Speaking of how she reacted when she was offered the show she says, "I don't know why they would ask me to do the show! Of course, at first I was apprehensive but then you don]t get these opportunities. I'm lucky that I'm getting the opportunity to experience completely out of the box stuff. So I was like, lets try this out."




Watch video to know more!


Show full article

kumkum bhagya zee tv khatron ke khiladi rohit shetty colors tv

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK