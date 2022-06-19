Exclusive! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: Papa let me fall, make my mistakes and learn to deal with all kinds of people

The leading TV actor opens up about how her father made her the strong person she is today

Divyanka and Narendra Tripathi

Popular TV actor, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya earned praise for her physical and mental strength on Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' On Father's Day she spoke to mid-day.com, about how her dad Narendra Tripathi, taught her to be independent and learn from those experiences.

Divyanka says, "I may have turned out to be not so strong, if it wasn't for papa's eased out approach and trust towards me. I know papa loves me to the core but when it came to difficulties like staying away from family for camps, sleeping on the floor, traveling in buses and trains on my own, surviving with bare minimum- he exposed me to all these without a hiccup. He could have easily kept me nestled close to him, could have been over-protective for me for being a girl but instead he let me fall, make my mistakes and learn to deal with all kinds of people."

