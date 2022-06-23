Anil Kapoor: Won’t do a comedy with a new director

Stating that he is picky about laugh riots, Anil on how Jugjugg Jeeyo tackles subject of divorce with humour and sensitivity

What’s the first thing that drew Anil Kapoor to Jugjugg Jeeyo? The fact that the film employed comedy to give a significant message about marriage, falling out of love and divorce, while being mindful of not undermining the gravity of the subjects. “It’s not a family drama, but a family comedy. I wouldn’t say yes to a typical family drama; I have done them earlier. This story has [novelty],” begins Anil, who leads Raj Mehta’s directorial venture. Joining him are Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Comedies are among the most difficult genres to crack, but the senior actor has almost always got them right — be it the iconic Mr India (1987), or the charming Dil Dhadakne Do (2015). Has he been plain lucky with them? Far from that. He asserts that when a laugh riot comes his way, he scrutinises it intensely. “With comedies, I am sensitive about whom I am working with. The director is paramount. I have worked with the best of directors — from Basu Chatterjee to Hrishikesh Mukherjee — on this genre. I won’t do a comedy with a new director or writer. I have to see his work, his take on the genre, and he has to prove himself.”



Assured as he was of Mehta’s vision on those counts, the actor was happier to bring the story alive with Neetu. “She has been friends with Sunita [wife], and we had a common circle of friends. So, I knew her well. There is a certain excitement when two actors work for the first time.”

The June 24 release sees Dhawan and Advani as a young couple who are contemplating divorce. But the tables are turned on them, when Dhawan’s character realises that his parents — played by Anil and Neetu — are headed down the same road. In telling the story of the two couples, the film tries to remove the stigma around divorce. “It’s always better if one is loyal to their partner, but there are times when [extra-marital] relationships happen. I wouldn’t judge a person [for it]. Couples have their [own reasons] to part ways. If they don’t get along and feel it’s better to be separated, they should do it. Why suffer, and torture themselves? Sometimes, people stick together for the sake of their kids, but it’s a difficult place to be in.”

