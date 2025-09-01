Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, recently arrested in a financial fraud case linked to Manjummel Boys, sought court permission to travel to Dubai for an award function. However, the Ernakulam Magistrate Court rejected the plea

Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir was in the news after he was arrested in a financial fraud case associated with Manjummel Boys movie. He recently starrer in Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Recently, he sought permission from Magistrate court to travel abroad and attend an award ceremony in Dubai. However, the plea has been declined, and he will skip the event.

Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir was in the news after he was arrested in a financial fraud case associated with Manjummel Boys movie. He recently starrer in Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Recently, he sought permission from Magistrate court to travel abroad and attend an award ceremony in Dubai. However, the plea has been declined, and he will skip the event.

Why was Soubin Shahir denied permission?

As per the report, Soubin had sought permission to participate in the SIIMA Awards ceremony, where Manjummel Boys was nominated for the Best Film award alongside Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, Aattam, Aavesham, Bramayugam, and Kishkindha Kaandam. However, the prosecution reportedly highlighted that the case is still at a preliminary stage and pointed out that a key witness is currently in Dubai. Authorities expressed concerns that if Soubin and his team travelled to Dubai, there was a possibility they could influence the witness. On these grounds, the court denied overseas travel to both Soubin and producer Shawn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shireen Shahana (@shireenshahana)

About financial fraud case

Actor Soubin Shahir was arrested in Kochi in July, allegedly in a financial fraud case related to the film Manjummel Boys. The court had granted anticipatory bail, and he will be released after recording his arrest, as per the Kochi police.

The police had registered a case against Soubin Shahir, an actor-producer, and Shawn Antony, a producer, on a complaint by Siraj Valiathara Hameed that they had not paid him the share of the profit made from the movie, despite his contribution of Rs 7 crore towards its production. This was a violation of the investment agreement he had executed with the producing company, as per the Kochi police.

Earlier in 2024, after the success of Manjummel Boys, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched an investigation into alleged financial irregularities by Soubin's Parava Films.

Soubin is best known for his works in Charlie (2015), Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Kali (2016), Darvinte Parinamam (2016), Kammatipaadam (2016), Anuraga Karikkin Vellam (2016), Mayanadhi (2017), and Kumbalangi Nights. His first full lead role was in the film Sudani from Nigeria (2018) for which he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. In 2024, he played the role of Siju David in Manjummel Boys. He also produced the movie.