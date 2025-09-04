Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Coolie OTT release When and where to watch Rajinikanth and Nagarjunas film

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s film

Updated on: 04 September,2025 08:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rajinikanth's actioner Coolie is about Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who undercovers a smuggling syndicate. The flick is all set for release on Amazon Prime Video on September 11

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s film

Rajinikanth's Coolie

Listen to this article
Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna’s film
x
00:00

Rajinikanth’s Coolie wreaked havoc at the box office when it released. From morning shows to fans going berserk in theatres over Thalaiva’s stint, the release was total madness. With shows relentlessly going housefull, some fans have missed watching the actioner on the big screen. However, the wait is now over as the film is all set to stream on an OTT platform from September 11.

About Coolie OTT release

Rajinikanth’s Coolie wreaked havoc at the box office when it released. From morning shows to fans going berserk in theatres over Thalaiva’s stint, the release was total madness. With shows relentlessly going housefull, some fans have missed watching the actioner on the big screen. However, the wait is now over as the film is all set to stream on an OTT platform from September 11.

About Coolie OTT release



Rajinikanth's historic 171st movie is now all set to release on Amazon Prime Video, starting from September 11, 2025. Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Coolie, the high-octane action thriller headlined by megastar Rajinikanth. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with a thunderous score by Anirudh, the film also boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Coolie will begin streaming from September 11 in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About Coolie story

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend’s suspicious death. The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business. As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva’s journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion. Blending explosive action, gripping suspense, emotional depth, and Rajinikanth’s vintage screen presence, Coolie is both a nostalgic celebration of his 50-year cinematic legacy and a gripping spectacle for a new generation of fans.

Talking about box office, Coolie became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, and the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The film witnessed a clash with Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR’s War 2 in theatres on 14th August. However, it raced ahead witnessing rave reviews from across the globe. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji had decent run.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

rajinikanth aamir khan Amazon Prime Video Regional Cinema News Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK