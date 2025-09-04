Rajinikanth's actioner Coolie is about Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who undercovers a smuggling syndicate. The flick is all set for release on Amazon Prime Video on September 11

Rajinikanth’s Coolie wreaked havoc at the box office when it released. From morning shows to fans going berserk in theatres over Thalaiva’s stint, the release was total madness. With shows relentlessly going housefull, some fans have missed watching the actioner on the big screen. However, the wait is now over as the film is all set to stream on an OTT platform from September 11.

About Coolie OTT release

Rajinikanth's historic 171st movie is now all set to release on Amazon Prime Video, starting from September 11, 2025. Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Coolie, the high-octane action thriller headlined by megastar Rajinikanth. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with a thunderous score by Anirudh, the film also boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Nagarjuna, Soubin, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachitha Ram, and Pooja Hegde.

Coolie will begin streaming from September 11 in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About Coolie story

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend’s suspicious death. The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business. As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva’s journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion. Blending explosive action, gripping suspense, emotional depth, and Rajinikanth’s vintage screen presence, Coolie is both a nostalgic celebration of his 50-year cinematic legacy and a gripping spectacle for a new generation of fans.

Talking about box office, Coolie became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, and the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The film witnessed a clash with Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR’s War 2 in theatres on 14th August. However, it raced ahead witnessing rave reviews from across the globe. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji had decent run.