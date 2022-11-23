×
Custody: Naga Chaitanya looks ferocious in first look of Venkat Prabhu directorial

Updated on: 23 November,2022 12:47 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the makers treated the actor's fans with a fitting first look for the actor from the film. The film has been titled Custody

Naga Chaitanya in Custody


The unit of director Venkat Prabhu's first Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead has unveiled the first look and title of the much-anticipated film. On the occasion of Naga Chaitanya's birthday, the makers treated the actor's fans with a fitting first look fo the actor from the film. The film has been titled Custody. 


"Let’s be the change we want to see in the world! Happy bday bro @chay_akkineni let the hunt begin!," wrote Venkat Prabhu unveiling the first look of the actor. In the first look, a blood-smeared Naga Chaitanya is seen being held back by police officers while others are pointing their guns at him. Chaitanya himself is seen in a police officer's unfirm and gives an intent gaze. 




Naga Chaitanya and Tamil director Venkat Prabhu are working together for the first time on this Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie that is tentatively being referred to as 'NC22'.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing this large-scale commercial entertainer for the banner, Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

Sources disclose that Naga Chaitanya plays an intense character in the film, which has Aravind Swamy essaying the role of the antagonist.

The movie has music by the legendary father-son duo of Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.

