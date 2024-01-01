Devara: On New Year, the makers of Jr NTR-starrer dropped a new poster. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Jr NTR in Devara

Listen to this article Devara: Jr NTR stands tall on a boat in new look, first glimpse to be unveiled on January 8 x 00:00

As the curtains rise on 2024, the makers of Man of Masses NTR Jr.'s highly anticipated film, 'Devara' dropped a bombshell poster showcasing the actor in an intense and fierce look. Adding fuel to the already burning excitement, the makers also announced that the first glimpse of 'Devara' will be unveiled on January 8, 2024.

In the fierce poster, NTR Jr. stands defiantly atop a boat amid the sea, exuding an intensity that promises a ground-breaking performance. The poster, shared by the actor on his official social media handles, has already sent shockwaves across the internet. This announcement, made by the man of masses himself, NTR Jr., via his social media read, “ Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th.”

ADVERTISEMENT

అందరికీ నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు! Wishing you all a very Happy New Year.



Can’t wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th. pic.twitter.com/RIgwmVA6e0 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen sharing screen for the first time with Jr NTR in the film. This is also Janhvi's first film in the South. Her mother, late Sridevi had extensively worked in South Cinema and also shared screen with Jr NTR's grandfather. Recently, Janhvi attended a session at the Agenda AajTak 2023, where she was asked about wanting to work with Jr NTR. “This story is also related to mumma. She and Jr. NTR sir’s grandfather did a lot of movies together and they were quite an iconic pair and mumma would tell a lot of stories working with him. So I was very excited , I felt my life is a full circle now. So, yeah I was very excited and it feels good," she shared.

‘Devara’ is directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, who is known for ‘Janatha Garage’, ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ and ‘Acharya’. The film, which marks second collaboration between Koratala Siva and NTR Jr, also marks Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut. It also stars Saif Ali Khan.

The music for Devara is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R. Rathnavelu.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Part I of ‘Devara’ is slated to hit screens nationwide on April 5, 2024.