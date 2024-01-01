Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan dress up for the New Year with their kids, see pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan ringed in the New Year in Switzerland with their kids-Taimur and Jeh. The actress shared a glimpse of their celebration

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Listen to this article

Bollywood celebrities welcomed the New Year in their own unique ways. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan added a royal touch to her celebration. Before heading towards celebrating the last day of the year, Kareena didn't miss the chance to capture the family moments.

Taking to Instagram story, Kareena treated fans with a glimpse of their New Year's Eve. The first picture captured the selfie queen Kareena wearing a colourful velvet sharara suit. She opted for a dewy makeup look. What caught our attention was a red rose in her hair, which she tied in a bun style. She clicked a mirror selfie with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as he got dressed up for the night in a white three-piece suit.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Are you ready? We are."

In the next picture, their kids- Taimur and Jeh joined them and posed in their style. Kareena captioned the post, " "Framed. 31-12-2023."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had headed out of the country ahead of Christmas. They celebrated Christmas in London and headed to Switzerland for New Year.

The actress has been updating fans about her vacation through her Instagram handle. Amid her vacation, the actress also shared a post on Instagram that left netizens in splits. "I'm at the stage of my life where I keep myself out of arguments. Even if you tell me 1+1 = 5, you're absolutely correct, enjoy," the post read. Seems like Kareena is also at a similar stage of her life as she captioned it as "2024 Mantra." She added a playful touch to the caption with a black heart, rolling on the floor laughing, and thumbs-up emojis.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.

(with inputs from ANI)