Ajay Devgn wraps 2023 with unseen family pictures, wishes fans 'magic this new year'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Sunday dropped a pictorial recap of the year 2023, and shared the glimpses of his 'gems', giving a sneak peek into his family vacations with wife Kajol, and his kids - daughter Nysa and son Yug. The ‘Dilwale’ actor took to Instagram, and shared a string of photos, which featured the Devgn family enjoying their vacations. As the year 2023 comes to a close, it is the ideal moment to reflect on the year's wonderful experiences. Ajay revealed a set of photos from the Devgn family's 2023 holiday album. The first photo showed Ajay, his daughter Nysa, and his son Yug. The following photo shows a father-daughter combination with million-dollar smiles. Ajay is then spotted riding in the Maldives with his nephews Danish Devgn and Aaman Devgan. More wonderful photos of family bliss were also included in the collection.

Nysa is looking beautiful in a polka dot black dress. The post was captioned as: “Digging through the gallery and found these gems.. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year.” He uploaded previously unseen photos, referring to them as 'gems' from his portfolio, demonstrating his dedication to both his professional and personal lives. As the year came to a close on December 31, Ajay's Instagram carousel caught happy moments with nephews Aaman Devgan and Danish Devgn.

On the work front, Ajay is engrossed in the filming of the highly anticipated 'Singham Again', Ajay Devgn collaborates with director Rohit Shetty in this star-studded venture featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and others. As a part of Shetty's successful cop universe, the team is set to resume shooting in January 2024. Meanwhile, Kajol is gearing up for 'Do Patti', a mystery thriller with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, and she is also set to appear in Dharma's 'Sarzameen', featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

