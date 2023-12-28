Ajay Devgn thanks daughter Nysa for his 'SPF-ready' look

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a sun-kissed picture of himself on Instagram and thanked his daughter, Nysa Devgn, for it

Pic/Instagram

Actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday shared his fresh picture, where he can be seen soaking in the sun. Taking to Instagram, Ajay captioned the picture, "SPF-ready thanks to @nysadevgan."

The 'Singham' actor wore a black T-shirt with a matching jacket. He completed his look with black sunglasses. Ajay can be seen posing in a garden and thanked her daughter Nysa for his SPF-ready look. Notably, Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug in 2010. Ajay shares a loving and caring bond with his children Nysa and Yug Devgan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1Wrqr0oxPk/?hl=en

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty. 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

