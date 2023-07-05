As per the reports Ajay Devgn has bought new office units costing Rs 45 crores, located at Signature Building, Oshiwara on Veera Desai Road

Ajay Devgn buys a property cost Rs 45 crores, say reports. (Pic- Ajay's Instagram)

Ajay Devgn buys new office units for a whopping Rs 45 crore in Mumbai, say reports

Ajay Devgn is currently making waves by owning five office apartments in Mumbai's Andheri West neighbourhood. According to Moneycontrol, this move comes two years after the actor paid Rs 47.5 crores for a property measuring 474.4 square metres in Juhu, Mumbai.

According to records obtained by CRE Matrix, a data analytics firm, the 13,293 square foot office spaces are located at Signature Building, Oshiwara on Veera Desai Road. The actor paid a total of Rs 45.09 crores for the property.

According to Moneycontrol, the estimated value of the flats on the 16th level of the building is Rs 30.35 crores. It has a total floor space of 8,405 square feet. A stamp duty of Rs.1.82 crore is said to have been paid.

Aside from that, there are two other office spaces on the building's 17th floor. It took a built-up size of 4,893 square feet at Rs 14.74 crore. A stamp tax of 88.44 lakhs is also said to have been paid. Both properties were registered in the name of Vishal Virendra Devgan on April 19, 2023, according to the same report. Ajay not only owns five office buildings and a home, but he also runs his own production and distribution firm, Ajay Devgn FFilms (ADF). It was founded in the year 2000.

Aside from ADF, Ajay also owns NY VFXWAALA, a visual effects firm. It is named after Nysa and Yug Devgan, his and Kajol's children. It is known for producing films such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, Mersal, Dilwale, Force 2, and Simmba. However, it is unclear whether the actor's latest investment is part of his long-term plans for any of these businesses.

Meanwhile, Kajol purchased a Mumbai flat for Rs 16.5 crore. It has a carpet area of 2,493 square feet and four parking spaces. On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Bholaa whereas Kajol is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited web show ‘Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’.