Ajay Devgn in the mood for romance

A still from the film

Bholaa’s teaser indicates that Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture comes with a heavy dose of action. Now, mid-day brings the first look of the film’s track, Nazar lag jayegi, which releases today. The romantic song, shot in Varanasi, sees Devgn sharing screen space with south actor Amala Paul, who makes her Bollywood debut with the actioner. Devgn says, “Nazar lag jayegi showcases the emotional aspect of the film. Irshad Kamil ji, Ravi Basrur and Javed Ali have beautifully brought out the characters’ emotions with their lyrics, composition and rendering respectively.” The March 30 offering is an adaptation of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil thriller, Kaithi.

