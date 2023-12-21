Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa is a pap favourite. However, the 18-year-old has no interest in joining the film industry

Ajay Devgn and Nysa. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa not interested in films, Rohit Shetty's son to join the industry x 00:00

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty graced the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8'. The duo who have a friendship going back 33 years have one major thing in common between them. They both have their roots in action. Ajay's father Veeru Devgan and Rohit's father M.B Shetty were both fight choreographers of Hindi cinema. Their legacy is being carried forward in all glory by their sons.

While Ajay and Rohit carried forward and strengthened the legacy of their respective parents in the industry, will their kids be walking the same path? Rohit Shetty said that his son is clear about joining the movies and said that he is passionate about the same. However, Shetty said that he will make his son work for his place in the industry. He said that he would take away his son's car and make him work towards his goals. "He will have to reach my office, " the filmmaker said referring that his son will have to work hard to even collaborate with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johar also asked Shetty about keeping his wife and son hidden as they are never seen in public. To this, the 'Golmaal' director said, "Good things should be kept hidden". The filmmaker said that he has never hosted a party and is not interested in exposing his wife and son to the world.

On the other hand, host Karan Johar asked Ajay Devgn about all the attention that his daughter Nysa is getting from 'social paparazzi'. He said that she does not like it, neither do he but they are aware that it is a part and parcel of their profession.

Further, when Johar quizzed about his daughter's interest in movies, he said that as of now she is not interested in being a part of films. However, he said that never say never as she might change her mind in the future, and then people may doubt his current statement on his daughter's choice. To this, Johar recalled how people dug up an old interview of Parineeti Chopra where she said she would 'never marry a politician' and ended up marrying AAP leader Raghav Chadha in October this year.

During the episode, Karan Johar also asked them, “What do you think about the newer generation of actors? Do you think they have that fighting spirit?”

Responding to the same, Rohit said that they are insecure mostly because of social media. He said, “I think too much insecurity or too much validation they need from social media, from people they don’t know. I think they are very insecure, I mean I don’t know why, but maybe they have their own thing because they are born in this generation.”

Karan then asked the duo if the newer actors overthink, as he said, “How easily y’all did two-three hero films. I don’t see that happening today. I don’t think they have the security of doing two-three hero films.”

Ajay touched upon the aspect of indecisiveness of the current crop of actors. He said: “I don’t think they have the security of doing solos also. They take 3 years to decide if they have to do this or that.”