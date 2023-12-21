Breaking News
Mumbai: Political pressure grows to bring back Amar Mahal station
Mumbai: ‘Remdesivir scam plotted in the then mayor’s bungalow’
Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike
Mumbai: MSRTC seals Rs 600 crore pact to transform state bus stands
Mumbai: OPD registrations to open at 7 am at BMC hospitals
Maharashtra: Illicit liquor worth Rs 27.8L seized from Palghar house
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Fickle friendships in filmi world

Fickle friendships in filmi world

Updated on: 21 December,2023 06:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Karan, whose Showtime is set in the film industry, recounts how producer-father Yash Johar wasn’t invited to B-Town parties after his movies failed

Fickle friendships in filmi world

Karan Johar and late Yash Johar

Listen to this article
Fickle friendships in filmi world
x
00:00

On Wednesday, Karan Johar unveiled the teaser of Showtime, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Emraan Hashmi. The Disney+ Hotstar series, set in the film industry, delves into the nepotism debate with Hashmi’s character even saying, “Nepotism ke mukhautey ke peeche, har outsider insider banna chahta hai.” The subject has haunted Johar, who has been branded ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ by many, for the past few years. But recently, on Koffee with Karan 8, the filmmaker-host reflected how his producer-father, the late Yash Johar, and he have seen the flipside of stardom.


Emraan Hashmi in ShowtimeEmraan Hashmi in Showtime


“My father would have had the biggest laugh if he read that they called me the flag-bearer of nepotism,” he said, recalling how his father went through a lean phase when his productions bombed at the box office. “Many of his films failed, one after the other. I remember my mother [Hiroo Johar] selling her jewellery and my grandmother’s apartment.” The movie industry is infamous for its fickle friendships. Karan said he witnessed it first-hand. “I remember we used to get première invites. So, when the seats in the stalls used to [be allotted], my father used to say, ‘Zara phone karke check karna ki yeh seat aage wali hai ki peeche wali hai.’ Most of the time, it was aage wala, and he used to say, ‘These seats are bad. You go with your friend.’ He had worked with superstars. Many times, those stars would have parties or events, and they wouldn’t invite [him] after his film failed.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

karan johar yash johar naseeruddin shah emraan hashmi Disney Plus Hotstar Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK