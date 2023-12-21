Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar talks about rift with Ajay Devgn, says, 'it took a minute for us to go back to normalcy'

Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 21 December,2023 01:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty graced the recent episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8

In Pic: Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn

In a world full of big box office clashes and everyone keeping an eye on which movie performs better and which one fails to impress the audience, there was one feud that led to several discussions—a cold war that kept Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn disconnected from each other. This clash occurred during the release of Ajay Devgn's 'Shivaay' when Karan Johar decided to release his film, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' starring Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai. After years, the two have finally addressed the topic on today's episode of 'Koffee with Karan.'


The ace director said, "Whatever the altercation was and it was a misunderstanding and misconception, we didn't speak. Kajol and I didn't speak. I am sure that he must have had a troubled time with his own wife because we are such close friends. But he really was very gracious." 


Further Karan talked about how things went back to normal and said, "We were in the same studio and I said 'I want to meet him' because he was there and he agreed to meet me immediately and from the very first meet he said, 'Let's not talk about anything. You're close to Kajol, we are one industry' and it took a minute for us to go back to normalcy."

After Karan shared his side of the story Ajay Devgn added, "I think it's a very short life. Whoever is wrong or right, doesn't matter. Just move on" and then Ajay ended the conversation by saying that "We should just never talk about this anymore".

After this, Karan hilariously shared that Kajol later called him and warned him never to release a film with Ajay. Karan also revealed that he doesn't like clashes, and even if he ever had to do it, he would never release his film when Ajay Devgn is releasing his.

For the unversed, we have seen some of the biggest clashes this year, from Animal and Sam Bahadur, OMG 2 and Gadar 2, to the biggest-ever clash of Barbie and Oppenheimer. The industry is yet to witness another big clash, with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki clashing with Prabhas' Salaar.

koffee with karan karan johar ajay devgn rohit shetty Entertainment News

