Over 19 years since the inception of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar has been giving audiences a peek into the lives of their favourite celebrities. The eighth season of the popular chat show continues to keep viewers hooked with the guests’ frank speak on the couch. The latest episode of the Disney+ Hotstar show sees Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor speak candidly on several subjects of their lives.

Considering that Kapur remains most memorable for his performance as Rahul Jaykar in Aashiqui 2, Johar asked him about Kartik Aaryan being cast in the third instalment of the musical romance, in the latest episode.

“I think he is the perfect person to take the baton forward,” Kapur promptly replied, without any hint of insecurity. He explained, “There was no chance I could be in this, because in the second part my character went for a long swim, from which he is not returning.”

At that, Kapoor couldn’t help quipping, “Then he became the night manager after that,” alluding to Kapur’s hit series that also impressed Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston, who essayed the titular role in the original international show.