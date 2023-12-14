Koffee with Karan 8: This is what Aditya Roy Kapur finds most attractive about rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday

After all the marriage talk on Koffee with Karan 8, the next guests on the show were 'unmarried boys' Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor

Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. Pic/Karan's Instagram

After all the marriage talk on Koffee with Karan 8, the next guests on the show were 'unmarried boys' Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. The duo graced the couch and had a blast as they spilt some spicy beans on the talk show.

With rumours circulating that Aditya Roy Kapur is dating Ananya Panday, Karan Johar prodded 'The Night Manager' about his 'Aashique,' but the actor stubbornly dodged Karan's constant efforts to get the details out.

While talking to Aditya, Karan asked, 'Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday,' to which Aditya Roy Kapur quickly replied, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lies.'

Further in the episode, the famous rapid-fire round made Aditya open his mouth and spill beans about what he really likes about his alleged girlfriend. Karan asked, 'What is the most attractive thing about Ananya Panday?' to which Aditya replied, 'Her sense of humour.'

Making the rapid-fire round even more saucy, Karan Johar asked, 'If you were stuck in a life with Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday, what would you do?' 'Aashiqui toh zarur karta, ab kiske saath woh nahi pata,' quipped Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday had confirmed her relationship with Aditya without giving many details during her appearance on the show this season. When Ananya was asked about her relationship status, the actress dropped hints while subtly confirming that she's dating 'The Night Manager,' Aditya Roy Kapur.

Continuing the trend of using movie titles in hints, Karan asked Ananya if she's 'Gumraah in love.' The actress responded by saying, 'Aashiqui aise hi hoti hai (such is love).' 'Gumraah' and 'Aashiqui 2' were headlined by Aditya.

So far, the show has aired seven episodes. The show premiered with lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, while the second episode had Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gracing the Koffee couch. The third one featured Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. While host Karan Johar welcomed Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor on the Koffee couch. ‘Student of the Year’ co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra came in the fifth episode. While the sixth episode featured Rani Mukerji and Kajol, the most recent episode had Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani as the Koffee guest.

For the unversed, Koffee with Karan airs every Thursday on Disney plus Hotstar.