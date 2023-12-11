Have you heard? Kartik, Sara to reunite

News is that the third instalment of the horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' will see Kartik pairing up with Sara Ali Khan for the second time

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

It is known that buoyed by the runaway success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan, director Anees Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar are teaming up again for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (BB3). The makers have begun casting as they are planning to begin filming in the first quarter of 2024. News is that the third instalment of the horror comedy will see Kartik pairing up with Sara Ali Khan for the second time. Never mind the debacle of Love Aaj Kal and all that transpired between them. The two mature actors have let bygones be bygones, even though she spoke about their relationship and breakup on Karan Johar’s chat show last month. It is being said that Kartik and Sara share a great friendship now and they are keen to extend that equation into a successful professional collaboration with BB3. Industry sources claim that the makers are looking to make the official announcement with poster featuring the two actors together soon.

Rumble in the jungle

Uh oh! It appears that the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle isn’t exactly having a smooth start. Firoz A Nadiadwallah’s production venture was to kickstart on a royal note in Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace. However, a couple of days before the cameras rolled, there was a change in plans. Apparently, some actors weren’t getting time off from their prior commitments. As a result, the makers had to relocate the shoot to Mumbai. Featuring an ensemble cast comprising 23 actors led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, the third instalment of the Welcome franchise is said to begin in various locations, including a set in a suburban studio in the city. The comedy had run into rough weather after Anees Bazmee, director of the first two instalments, took the legal route to recover his pending remuneration of R2 crore for Welcome Back (2015). Recently, Firoz reportedly promised to clear his dues, which paved the way for the third Welcome film to get back on track.

Another real story for Sid

Even as Sam Bahadur starring Vicky Kaushal is playing in cinemas, Meghna Gulzar is reportedly moving on to her next project. Insiders reveal that the director is collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra this time around. The yet-untitled project is set against the backdrop of a real-life incident that shook the country. In keeping with her track record, Meghna has done extensive research on the subject. Like her, Sid too was moved by the narrative. Knowing the director’s sensibilities, we can be sure she will treat it with the necessary sensitivity.

Vidyut’s b’day in b’day suit

Vidyut Jammwal turned a year wiser yesterday, and announced February 23, 2024, as the release date of his second production, Crakk, also starring Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi. However, it was his ‘birthday suit look’ that got a lot more attention on social media. Sharing glimpses from his retreat in the Himalayan ranges, Vidyut wrote, “Coming into the wilderness from a life of luxury and adulation, I enjoy finding my solitude and realising the importance of knowing ‘Who I am not’, which is the first step of knowing ‘Who am I’ as well as fending for myself in the quiet luxuries provided by nature (sic).”

Life comes a full circle

Farhan Akhtar recently revisited one of the iconic locations of Goa where he shot his directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai, with Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. The filmmaker was accompanied by Loy Mendonsa of the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who composed the movie’s soundtrack. Alongside a picture of them, Farhan wrote, “First time back at the Chapora Fort since we filmed Akash [Aamir], Sid [Akshaye] and Sameer [Saif] talking about life. That was 23 years ago. A lot has changed, but the warm, sea-salt infused Goan air remains the same. Some places are just magical.” Singer-wife Shibani Akhtar liked the post, saying, “Two of my favourite people in one magical frame.” Karan Tacker commented, “This film, this scene [heart emoji],” while Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor penned, “Some things are forever.”

Early Christmas for Kiara

This year marked several firsts for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra after their royal wedding in Jaisalmer in February. Since then, the couple has regularly shared a dekko of their celebrations of various occasions and festivals. After Karwa Chauth and Diwali at the Malhotras’ family home in Delhi, the Good Newwz actor seems to be all set for her first Christmas with actor-husband at their Arabian Sea-facing Bandra home. Yesterday, Kiara shared a video of their Christmas tree, set up on their balcony, beautifully decorated with baubles, gifts, candies, reindeers, Santa Claus figurines, and a golden star on top, with ‘Merry Christmas’ written below. Moreover, she perfectly complemented the Yuletide ambiance with Michael Bublé’s delightful rendition of the song, It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. While there is no doubt about that, we hear Sid and Kiara are planning to fly overseas for a holiday, where they will also ring in the New Year. Nice!