Koffee With Karan 8: Ajay Devgn recalled his father Veeru Devgan's humble beginnings and how he was a gangster before he joined the film industry as a stunt director

Ajay Devgn. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Koffee With Karan 8: Carpenter to gangster, Ajay Devgn recalls father Veeru Devgan's journey to becoming action director x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty graced the Koffee With Karan 8 couch recently Ajay spoke about how his father became a stunt director He also revealed that he father was a gangster and would get into fights

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty graced the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8'. The duo who has a friendship dating back 33 years have one major thing in common between them. They both have their roots in action. Ajay's father Veeru Devgan and Rohit's father M.B Shetty were both fight choreographers of Hindi cinema. Their legacy is being carried forward in all glory by their sons.

On the show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the three men spoke about the legacy of their respective fathers. Ajay spoke about his father's humble beginnings and how he navigated through different careers to survive before he became a noted action director. The 'Singham' star revealed that his father left his hometown in Punjab at the age of 13 for Mumbai without a train ticket. He spent time behind bars as well. He didn’t have any work and was thus unable to feed himself. Ajay revealed that someone offered his father the job of washing a car and in return, he could sleep in the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay said, "He started from there and eventually became a carpenter. Then he became one of the gangsters in Sion-Koliwada area. He was a carpenter also and there were gang wars. One day a very senior action director Mr Ravi Khanna was passing by and there was this street fight going on. So, he stopped the car and called my dad after the fight and asked, ‘What do you do?’ and he said ‘I’m a carpenter’. So, he said one very good line, ‘Tu ladta acha hai, come and meet me tomorrow’ and made him a fighter. So that’s where he started from".

Later in the show, Karan also brought up the topic of their rift, mentioning that it was Ajay's graciousness that ultimately restored normalcy between them. Ajay had said he had once considered Karan to be his 'sworn-enemy'. The ace director said, "Whatever the altercation was and it was a misunderstanding and misconception, we didn't speak. Kajol and I didn't speak. I am sure that he must have had a troubled time with his own wife because we are such close friends. But he really was very gracious."

Further Karan talked about how things went back to normal and said, "We were in the same studio and I said 'I want to meet him' because he was there and he agreed to meet me immediately and from the very first meet he said, 'Let's not talk about anything. You're close to Kajol, we are one industry' and it took a minute for us to go back to normalcy."

After Karan shared his side of the story Ajay Devgn added, "I think it's a very short life. Whoever is wrong or right, doesn't matter. Just move on" and then Ajay ended the conversation by saying that "We should just never talk about this anymore".

After this, Karan hilariously shared that Kajol later called him and warned him never to release a film with Ajay. Karan also revealed that he doesn't like clashes, and even if he ever had to do it, he would never release his film when Ajay Devgn is releasing his.