Singham Again: After unveiling the first looks of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty has now shared the first look of Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn

Listen to this article Ajay Devgn is back as Bajirao Singham with a roar, see first look x 00:00

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is slowly expanding his cinematic cop universe with Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham at its helm. His upcoming film 'Singham Again' will see some of the major actors of the Hindi film industry in their cop avatar ready to battle the enemies of the nation. After revealing the first looks of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor, Shetty has unveiled the first look of Ajay Devgn as the OG cop of this universe.

Sharing a fiery first look poster of Ajay Devgn as Singham, Rohit Shetty wrote:

Sher aatank machaata hai,

aur zakhmi sher tabaahi!

Everyone’s favourite cop,

BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!…"

SINGHAM AGAIN…"

Ajay Devgn returns as Singham whereas Ranveer Singh is back as Simmba. Akshay Kumar is Veer Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone plays the first female cop in the universe. Her character name is Shakti Shetty. Tiger Shroff is Special Task Force officer ACP Satya. Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be seen returning to the franchise as Avni Bajiao Singham, the strength behind Devgn's charcater Recently, reports claimed that Arjun Kapoor might be joining Rohit's cop universe with Singham Again. It is believed that the actor has been approached to play the role of the antagonist in the film.

The first cop film from Rohit Shetty's universe titled Singham was released in 2011. The film introduced the audience to the no-nonsense cop who time and again challenges the system that does not let him do his job earnestly. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal. Singha Returns which was released in 2014 was also met with a positive response. Ajay Devgn then returned as Singham in Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' and Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'. Apart from this, Rohit Shetty is also launching a cop based web series headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. The show is titled 'Indian Police Force'.

'Singham Again' went on floors on September 16 with Ajay and Ranveer. Earlier this month, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Kareena Kapoor Khan wrapped up a 45-day schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad before calling for a break. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on Independence Day 2024. The film is expected to clash at the box office with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's pan-India drama, Pushpa 2: The Rule.