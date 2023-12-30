Kareena Kapoor Khan who is currently holidaying in Switzerland with her family shared her mantra for 2024. It is one that many might find relatable and make their own mantra

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her '1 plus 1 equals five' mantra for 2024 x 00:00

Actress Kareena Kapoor is currently in Switzerland to ring in the New Year with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids- Taimur and Jeh. The actress has been updating fans about her vacation through her Instagram handle. And her vacation, the actress shared a post on Instagram that left netizens in splits.

"I'm at the stage of my life where I keep myself out of arguments. Even if you tell me 1+1 = 5, you're absolutely correct, enjoy," the post read. Seems like Kareena is also at a similar stage of her life as she captioned it as "2024 Mantra." She added a playful touch to the caption with a black heart, rolling on the floor laughing, and thumbs-up emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Kareena, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, jetted off to London to celebrate Christmas. Kareena shared stunning images of her hubby Saif and son Taimur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The family headed to Switzerland from London and will ring in the New Year there.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Recently, during Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore's appearance on Koffee With Karan, Kareena in a video message spoke about her darling husband. In her bit, Kareena gushed, "Saif is my whole being, my universe. He is my Saif." She also revealed how they met for the first time. "My favorite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. We were shooting in Ladakh, and he was sitting shirtless on top of the vanity van. I looked up and said, who is this? They said that's Saif."

"Getting some sun," Saif added on the show.

Kareena also talked about her bond with mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore. "I've called her amma from the time I met Saifu because I feel that genuine connection with her. She’s so warm and caring. She looks at me like a daughter," she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.