Flashback Friday: Twinkle Khanna's most hilarious moments on Koffee With Karan

Former actress and now author/film producer Twinkle Khanna is known for her with and sense of humour. She has garnered more fans with her humour than she ever did with her acting chops. She is also self-aware, admitting that her decision to take up acting as a career wasn't sound. However, she is extremely entertaining on camera as her real self, thanks to her candid comments and self-awareness.

Whether she is interviewing a fellow celeb, or appearing as a guest on Koffee With Karan, Twinkle Khanna can be a total laugh riot. On her birthday today, we take a look back at Twinkle Khanna's most hilarious moments on Koffee With Karan season 5 where she was accompanied by husband Akshay Kumar.

Akshay was only going to be a 'fling'

Twinkle admitted that she never had any intention of having a serious relationship with Akshay Kumar. She revealed, "I had come out of a long-term relationship and I wanted to just, for the first time in my life, have a fling. So I decided I was going to have one. There he was, 6-feet of chocolate ice-cream, I'm going to have a fling with him and it's going to last fifteen days."

'Crime of the century'

Twinkle had a case filed against her for unbuttoning Akshay's jeans on the ramp during a show. "It was only the top button. The next day, he was receiving his Padma Shri and I got a call from mom saying that the police were looking for me because of this act... Millions of people unbutton, unzip, take out their dangling bits, pee on the walls of the police station, but nobody arrests them. But I've been arrested. Mine is a crime of the century. I'm out on bail. 500 rupees bail!"

Some extra inches

During the rapid fire round, Karan asked Twinkle, "What does Akshay have that the Khans don’t?” She said, "Some extra inches," with a hand gesture that made Karan pause for a bit. Twinkle quickly added, "I meant his feet. He has really big feet."

Karan's love confession

Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna have been friends for years and their camaraderie was apparent on the show. At one point the filmmaker said, "I thought I was in love with you." Twinkle replied, "That was because my testosterone levels were 11, which is very close to a man's and I had a moustache back then."

The coolest Khan

Twinkle left the show's host speechless multiple times during the episode. One of the rapid fire questions was - the coolest Khan among Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir. Twinkle said, "Why don't you add one more Khan - Fawad Khan - and you answer this question." Karan quickly moved on from the topic.