Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna never fails to evoke laughter with her words. Daughter of actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle began her career in the movies in the 90s hoping to follow the footsteps of her parents. However, she soon realised that acting was not her cup of tea and soon found her calling as an author. Today, as Twinkle Khanna turns 50, she took to Instagram to pen a post and share a video from one of their adventurous family trips.

Twinkle shared a video where she along with husband Akshay Kumar and son Aarav went deep sea diving. In the video, Twinkle dressed in a black swimsuit is seen giving Akshay a peck on the cheek. Sharing the video, Khanna wrote, "On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.’ May the adventures never cease."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

A day before her birthday, Twinkle shared a video that had covers of different magazines that featured her over the years. The cover gives a glimpse of her transformation from an actor to an accomplished author.

The video begins with a magazine cover featuring her as a baby posing with her mother Dimple Kapadia and mentions he father Rajesh Khanna. Each magazine cover covers different phases of her life. "This ‘covers’ almost fifty years! How it began and where I am now:) Looking back, looking around and waiting to see what’s around the next corner. Which phase of your life seems most precious when you look back? Let me know in the comments below," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently launched her fourth book titled 'Welcome To Paradise'. According to the book's promotional blurb, 'Welcome To Paradise' offers "rich narratives that explore the depth of loneliness, heartbreak and deception".

The blurb goes on to describe the quartet of stories on offer, noting: "Huma's divided family -- Team Cemetery and Team Crematorium -- clash hilariously over matters involving pigs and penises as they decide what to do with Amma's body. Madhura Desai writes an email to the chief justice of India, urging him to choose a 'nice cut-off age' to die, sending shockwaves across the nation.

"Along the shores of Satpati, Nusrat grapples with the loss of her son, and her voice. And Amita tells her husband about her breast implants but not about Bua, Bangalore and beautiful men."