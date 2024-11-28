Breaking News
Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth granted divorce a year after separation

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth granted divorce a year after separation

Updated on: 28 November,2024 08:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Dhanush and Aishwarya appeared before the family court in Chennai on November 21, where they expressed their desire to part ways. The judge overseeing the divorce case adjourned the hearing to November 27, when the final verdict was expected to be delivered.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth granted divorce a year after separation

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth granted divorce a year after separation
In a recent development, actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth have officially been granted a divorce by the Chennai Family Welfare Court.


The court's verdict comes after both parties expressed their inability to continue living together. Dhanush and Aishwarya appeared before the family court in Chennai on November 21, where they expressed their desire to part ways. The judge overseeing the divorce case adjourned the hearing to November 27, when the final verdict was expected to be delivered.


The duo tied the knot in 2004 in a grand wedding in Chennai, and after 18 years of marriage, they released a joint statement revealing their decision to part ways.


The statement read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic).”

They continue to co-parent their sons, Yatra and Lingaa. The two announced their separation on social media in 2022 and later filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has recently filed a petition with the Madras High Court against actress Nayanthara and her husband-director Vignesh Shiva.

The case centers around allegations of copyright infringement involving visuals from the film “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan," produced by Wunderbar Movies, which were allegedly used in the Netflix documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.”

Dhanush had previously sought damages of Rs 10 crore after the trailer of the Netflix documentary featured three seconds of behind-the-scenes footage from “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.”

Advocates Sathish Parasaran and R. Parthasarathy represented Nayanthara and Netflix, respectively. Justice Abdul Quddhose granted Wunderbar Movies' request to include Los Gatos in the case, noting that a significant portion of the dispute took place within the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court.

