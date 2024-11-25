Nayanthara wrote an open letter to Dhanush over a legal notice for using 3-sec footage in her Netflix doc. Co-star Parvathy Thiruvothu supported her and explained why

It was recently when Nayanthara wrote an open letter to Dhanush after he sent a legal notice to the actress for using a 3-second long footage from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' film in her upcoming Netflix India documentary, 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale'. Just after Nayanthara wrote the open letter to Dhanush, the actor's co-star Parvathy Thiruvothu showed her support for Nayanthara by sharing the open letter to her Instagram stories. Now, finally, Parvathy Thiruvothu opened up about her decision to support Nayanthara.

Why Parvathy supports Nayanthara

In an interview with 'Manorama News', Parvathy said: “This wasn't a long process. I didn't need extra time to take a stand and offer my support. When I saw the post, I immediately felt the urge to share it. Nayanthara, a self-made woman, a Lady Superstar, someone who built her career on her own, had to write such an open letter. She’s not someone who speaks without purpose; we all know her.”

"She wrote about her experiences in three pages, and that’s why it’s called an open letter. That’s when I felt the need to support her. This is a real issue. All those supporting Nayanthara believe the truth in her letter. At some point, we will all see ourselves in others. This is the reason too… I know what it feels like to be unsupported. I have gone through it. I also know how much support can change a person. Thinking in that way, I will always stand for those people, especially if they are women," she further continued and added.

Nayanthara calls Dhanush ‘vile’ in an open letter

Last week, Nayanthara stunned everyone with her open letter dedicated to Dhanush, calling out the latter for not letting her use film footage from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' for her Netflix wedding documentary. In the letter, she also accused Dhanush of harboring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a ‘low’ move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'.

Describing Dhanush as a "vile" person, she wrote, "It’s almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today."

Dhanush has not reacted to Nayanthara’s letter yet. For the unversed, 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by her now-husband Vignesh Shivan. Dhanush backed the film under the Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.