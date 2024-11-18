Days after Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush over his legal notice for a 3-second clip in her Netflix docu, his lawyer warned of legal action if not removed in 24 hrs

In Pic: Dhanush & Nayanthara

Listen to this article Dhanush’s lawyer responds to Nayanthara’s open letter: ‘Take down the content within 24 hours or…’ x 00:00

Days after Nayanthara published an open letter to Dhanush in response to his legal notice for including a 3-second clip from their film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her Netflix documentary, 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale', the actor’s lawyer has reacted to the controversy, warning of legal action if the content is not removed within 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush’s lawyer responds to Nayanthara's open letter

The statement from Dhanush’s lawyer reads, “Advise your client to take down the content infringing my client's copyright over the film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' by using the same in your client’s documentary named 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale' within 24 hours, failing which my client will be forced to initiate appropriate legal action, including but not limited to seeking damages of Rs. 10 crores against your client and Netflix India.”

Dhanush’s lawyer also addressed Nayanthara’s claim that the footage in question was shot on personal phones, concluding, “My client is the producer of the film and knows where every penny of the production was spent. Your client’s statement that my client did not commission anyone to shoot the behind-the-scenes footage is baseless. Your client is put to strict proof of the same.”

Nayanthara’s open letter to Dhanush

In her letter, Nayanthara revealed that after two years of battling with the actor for a NoC and awaiting his approval for the documentary’s release, the team decided to re-edit and proceed with the current version. She wrote:

“The vengeance you have been harbouring against the film, my partner [Vignesh Shivan], and me doesn’t just affect us but also the people who have given their effort and time to this project. This is an all-time low from you and speaks volumes about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage during audio launches in front of your innocent fans, but clearly, you do not practice what you preach.”

Following Nayanthara’s letter, several of Dhanush’s female co-stars, including Shruti Haasan and Nazriya Nazim, have expressed their support for her. Actresses such as Aishwarya Rajesh ('Vada Chennai'), Shruti Haasan ('Moonu'), Aishwarya Lekshmi ('Jagame Thandhiram'), Nazriya Fahadh ('Naiyaandi'), Anupama Parameswaran ('Kodi'), Parvathy Thiruvothu ('Maryan'), Manjima Mohan ('Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam'), and Gouri G Kishan ('Karnan') have shown solidarity by ‘liking’ her post.