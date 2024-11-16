Dhanush reportedly sent Nayanthara a legal notice seeking compensation over the use of a three-second clip without authorisation, demanding Rs 10 crore

South star Nayanthara shocked everyone by calling out actor-producer Dhanush for refusing her an NoC (No Objection Certificate) to use footage from their hit film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015), for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. The documentary is scheduled for release on her birthday (November 18). Dhanush reportedly sent her a legal notice seeking compensation over the use of a three-second clip without authorisation, demanding R10 crore. In her long letter, she revealed that after two years of battling with the actor for an NoC and awaiting his approval for the documentary release, the team decided to give up, re-edit, and settle for the current version. She wrote, “The vengeance that you have been festering against the film, my partner [Vignesh Shivan] and I, doesn’t just affect us but the people who have given their effort and time towards this project. This is an all-time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans, but clearly you do not practise what you preach.” While Dhanush is yet to respond, his female co-stars Shruti Haasan and Nazriya Nazim, have expressed their support for Nayanthara.

After Singham Again, Ajay Devgn has decided to collaborate with Akshay Kumar once more. During an event in the city, Ajay confirmed that he will cast Akshay as the lead in his next directorial venture. While he says it’s too early to share details, the two superstars have had an in-depth discussion. The actors have previously worked together in Suhaag (1994), Khakee (2004), and Insan (2005), among others. Akshay, meanwhile, has confirmed that he will begin work on Hera Pheri 3 next year with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

Entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Comics is every actor’s dream. Now it’s Indian-American actor Poorna Jagannathan’s turn in the world of superheroes. She has joined the cast of HBO’s drama series Lanterns, which is based on DC Comics’ Green Lantern. Poorna, known for her roles in critically acclaimed shows such as The Night Of and Never Have I Ever, will have a recurring role as Zoe, who is effortlessly confident and poised in any setting, even those where she stands out. Lanterns will be an eight-episode series.

She may not be the first to do an action film, but Sharvari, along with Alia Bhatt, is among the first to have her own action film, Alpha, in YRF’s spyverse. Sharvari plays a super-agent in the Shiv Rawail-directed film. “I love action as a genre, and I binge-watch action movies with my sister. I’ve always dreamed of doing stunts on screen. When Alpha came my way, I jumped at the chance,” says the actor, who put in her all for the role. She adds, “It was fun yet physically demanding. I’m giving it my 200 per cent and hope audiences love me.”