Actress Sharvari who was last seen in the Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Netflix film 'Maharaj', recently talked about her upcoming YRF film 'Alpha'

Pic/Instagram

Sharvari, a young promising actor in Bollywood reveals that her favourite genre is action! She is currently living her dream of doing an action entertainer, YRF Spy Universe’s next big film 'Alpha', with superstar Alia Bhatt. Touted as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, 'Alpha' is being produced by Aditya Chopra. Alia is headlining the project and both these girls play super-agents in the Spyverse film!

Sharvari's dream to become an action star

Sharvari wishes to work really hard to become an action star of India, if fate has it written for her. The young gorgeous actor says, “I love action as a genre and I binge-watch action movies with my sister. So, when I was offered 'Alpha', I jumped! In my head, I always wanted to do action as an actor. So, I’m getting to live my dream.”

Sharvari recently posted photos from her workout where she is gearing up for the post-Diwali shoot of 'Alpha'. The actress captioned it, "Diwali Khatam.. Alpha Shuru! 💣💥

Sharvari’s equity has soared with two back-to-back hits in 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj'. She starred with Abhay Verma in the horror film and with Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan in the Netflix release. She adds, “I always believed that action stars have a really fun shooting experience because of all the stunts that they get to do. I’m now experiencing this feeling first hand and I have to admit that it’s supremely fun but physically so taxing. I’m putting in my 200 per cent and I hope people love me in Alpha! I want to become an action star soon and so, I’m going all in for it in 'Alpha'!”

Aditya Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to make the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film into an action spectacle. 'Alpha' is being directed by the blockbuster global streaming series 'The Railway Men' fame, Shiv Rawail, which was also produced by YRF.

Other projects from YRF's Spyverse

Created by producer Aditya Chopra, the YRF spy universe is the biggest IP of Indian cinema today. All films of the spyverse 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', 'Pathaan', and 'Tiger 3' have been blockbusters. Apart from 'Alpha', YRF Spy Universe’s 'War 2' is also on floors currently starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.