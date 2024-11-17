Breaking News
Updated on: 17 November,2024 11:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Amidst the controversy, Nayanthara unveiled the first look of her next film, just a day before her birthday, featuring her character in a commanding and powerful stance

First look poster of Nayanthara's upcoming film

Nayanthara recently landed in legal trouble after Tamil superstar Dhanush sent her a notice over using a BTS video from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary. Following the legal notice, Nayanthara dropped a long note against the actor, calling him vile. Amidst the controversy, she unveiled the first look of her next film, just a day before her birthday, featuring her character in a commanding and powerful stance. The poster includes the tagline, "She declares a war!", sparking speculation that this might be another dig at Dhanush.  



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)



Nayanthara takes dig at Dhanush?

While sharing the post, she also added a caption that reads, "A WAR ON THE BEASTS." This post has triggered discussions, with netizens speculating that she referred to Dhanush as the "beast." Reacting to the poster, one fan commented, "D is ready for war. If you have guts, face it legally." Another user wrote, "No matter how many criticisms or failures she faces, the Lady Superstar @Nayanthara has created a kingdom for herself and sits high in it. Keep rocking!" A third user commented, "This is why there’s so much chaos... Poor brother Dhanush."  

About Nayanthara's open letter to Dhanush

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who awaits the release of her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, penned an open letter to Dhanush, calling him out for sending a legal notice demanding Rs. 10 crore for using Naanum Rowdy Dhaan footage. In her Instagram post, the Jawan actor detailed her thoughts. A part of her letter reads:  "What’s even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot on our personal devices, and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media, and claimed a sum of Rs. 10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all-time low from you and speaks volumes about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage during audio launches in front of your innocent fans. But clearly, you do not practice what you preach—at least not for me and my partner."  

About Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale  

The documentary celebrates Nayanthara’s extraordinary film career, showcasing her as a trailblazer who has broken boundaries and paved the way for future generations of female talent. Featuring accounts from friends and colleagues, including Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, as well as her family and husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, the documentary promises to unmask her unyielding work ethic as an artist and her transformation as a daughter, sister, wife, and mother. It is set to release on November 18.  

