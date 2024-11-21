Nayanthara's list shared on Instagram includes bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Subaskaran, AR Murugadoss, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan, to name a few

Nayanthara, Dhanush Pic/Instagram, AFP

Listen to this article Nayanthara mocks Dhanush once again, says producers like SRK, Ram Charan granted NOCs without hesitation x 00:00

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara, who made headlines for her scathing social media attack on Dhanush over a Rs 10 crore legal notice barring her from using clips from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ for her Netflix documentary 'Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale', has now shared a list of producers who granted NOCs without hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nayanthara shares list of producers who granted NOCs

Nayanthara shared a post on Instagram with pictures of documents that list down producers across film industries who granted her NOCs without hesitation to use in the Netflix documentary. She wrote in the caption, “The most precious thing I’ve earned in these 20 years of my career is the friendships, love, and respect I’ve got from the ones I've worked with. I really thank all the producers who have supported me in this endeavour for their goodwill and magnanimity always. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

The list includes bigwigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Subaskaran, AR Murugadoss, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan, to name a few.

Nayanthara calls Dhanush ‘vile’ in an open letter

Last week, Nayanthara stunned everyone with her open letter dedicated to Dhanush, calling out the latter for not letting her use film footage from 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' for her Netflix wedding documentary. In the letter, she also accused Dhanush of harbouring a personal grudge against her and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She mentioned that it was a 'low' move to demand Rs 10 crore from them to use a three-second snippet of songs from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Describing Dhanush as a "vile" person, she wrote, "It's almost been 10 years since the release of the film, and it is a long time for someone to continue to be this vile while wearing a mask in front of the world. I have not forgotten all the horrible things that you said about the film that was one of your biggest hits as a producer and a film that is loved by all even today.

Dhanush has not reacted to Nayanthara's letter yet. For the unversed, ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ featured Nayanthara opposite Vijay Sethupathi. It was directed by her now husband Vignesh Shivan. Dhanush backed the film under the Wunderbar Films banner in 2015.