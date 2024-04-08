Two years after their separation, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have filed for divorce at the Chennai court

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush

Listen to this article Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth officially file for divorce: Report x 00:00

Two years ago, actor Dhanush and filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation. Now, the couple has reportedly filed for a divorce, two years after their separation. According to a report in India Today, the couple filed for a divorce at the Chennai family court.

Citing a source close to the couple, the report said that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have filed a petition under Section 13 B- divorce by mutual consent. The two announced their decision to part ways in January 2022. At that time, their announcement came as a huge shock to their followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage. They announced their separation on January 17, 2022 through their social media handle. In an official statement, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D." Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married to each other in 2004. At the time, Dhanush was 21 while Aishwaryaa was 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryarajini)

While they have been living separately, they co-parent their sons Yara and Linga and were also seen at the school event of their kids. Dhanush was also seen extending his support to Aishwaryaa ahead of the release of her film 'Laal Salaam' which also starred Rajinikanth in a special role.

On the work front:

Workwise, Dhanush has signed his next Hindi film with Aanand L Rai. He is headlining the upcoming romantic thriller, Tere Ishk Mein. He was last seen in the film Captain Miller. Aishwaryaa, on the other hand, made her directorial comeback with the Tamil film 'Lal Salaam'. 'Lal Salaam' is a sports drama in which superstar Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen Bhai. The film which has music by AR Rahman also stars Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Nirosha Radha and Senthil among others.