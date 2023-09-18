Dhanush attends assistant's wedding amid 'Captain Miller' shoot, poses with newly weds

Dhanush was seen attending his assistant's wedding over the weekend. He arrived in a simple shirt, jeans and camp with his new look from an upcoming film

Dhanush

Actor Dhanush, who is busy shooting for his film 'Captain Miller', took some time off to attend his assistant's wedding. Over the weekend, the actor attended his assistant Anand's wedding and posed with the newly weds. Pictures of the actor attending the wedding has now gone viral on social media. Dhanush has been lauded by his fans for his simplicity.

Dhanush arrived for the wedding dressed in a biege shirt, blue jeans and a blue cap. The actor was sporting a thick moustache and almost bald head which is probably the look for his new film . He was accompanied by Ken Karunas, his co-star from 'Asuran'. The actor went up on the stage, spoke to the newly weds and wished them the best and posed for pictures before leaving.

Commenting on the viral pictures, a user wrote, “Wow, what a great gesture by Dhanush! It's wonderful to see celebrities showing love and support to their fans. This is why Dhanush has such a strong fan base".

Another Twitter user wrote, “Yeah our Thalaivar unexpected visit ... few mins before… at his assistant Anand's reception".

On the work front, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his film 'Captain Miller'. He unveiled his first look from the film a couple of weeks ago. In the poster, Dhanush is seen holding a weapon while several bodies are strewn all around him. Directed by Arun Matheswaran of 'Saani Kaayidham' fame, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan in important roles. The film will be released this year.

On the other hand, Dhanush also has 'Tere Ishk Mein' in the pipeline with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo has previously worked together in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'. Recently, on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa', Rai said in a statement announcing the film, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, Tere Ishk Mein, with Dhanush. Raanjhanaa holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."

Dhanush also has a film with Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline. The film which will mark Dhanush's 51st film will also star Rashmika Mandanna.