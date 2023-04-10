Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpse from sets of her next film 'Rainbow'

In the picture, Rashmika revealed her half face and could be seen in an open hair look

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, on Sunday, took to her social media account and shared a glimpse from the sets of her next film 'Rainbow'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Sita Ramam' actor shared a picture and wrote, "Hi from sets of. " followed by a rainbow emoticon.

In the picture, Rashmika revealed her half face and could be seen in an open hair look.

She recently announced her next tamil-telugu film 'Rainbow' which is being helmed by Shantharuban.

Rashmika looked excited about the movie as taking to her Instagram she posted a heartwarming message with pictures from the set to disclose details about the project.

Also Read: Birthday Special! Dripping in gold, Rashmika Mandanna's NMACC look

The actress wrote "Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch.. This story is something so amazing that I can't put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one..." Samantha reacted to the announcement by commenting 'All The Best.'

Dev Mohan who has worked with Samantha in 'Shaakuntalam' is going to play the male lead in the movie. The music score will be provided by Justin Prabhakaran. Written and directed by Shantharuban 'Rainbow' is an emotional journey that Rashmika wishes to bring alive on screen.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was recently seen in the thriller film 'Mission Majnu' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

She will be next seen in the upcoming pan India film 'Pushpa 2' opposite actor Allu Arjun.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever