Rashmika Mandanna: There are a lot of times when you are absolutely shattered on the inside

Rashmika turns 27 on April 5

Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna turns 27 on April 5. The actress in a recent conversation with mid-day.com spoke films and life off it!

Speaking about life as an actor, Rashmika said, "There are a lot of times when you are absolutely shattered on the inside but you have to put the happiest forefront. When you are the happiest you still have to cry. There are times like that but that's what you signed up for as an actor. You have to be true to yourself in those performances, you owe it to people who give you so much love."

The actress has some exciting projects on the Hindi front including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol also part of the film's cast.

Speaking about the film she said, "Sandeep sir and RK are merged in together as actor and director. RK as an actor is a director's actor while Sandeep is an actor's director, it's a wonderful combination. We are creating some mad stuff on 'Animal' and we are waiting for people to witness it."

The actress also spoke about Rashmika the person, behind all the various characters that fans have seen her play on screen. "A simple girl who likes spending her time with pets and watches a lot of Korean dramas and anime. I also enjoy eating a lot of desserts."

As an actor Rashmika has travelled the world but home is where the heart is at Coorg, where she spent her growing up years. "When you are born and brought up in Coorg you can't stay amidst the greenery anymore, you need some concrete. I'm having a blast in Mumbai, I love talking to people and the love that I recieve on social media. I love being an actor-that's just happy me."

