Birthday Special! Dripping in gold, Rashmika Mandanna's NMACC look

Pic/ Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna turns a year older on April 5. The actress made her debut on the big screen with a Kannada romantic comedy film 'Kirik Party'. Since then, Rashmika has worked in numerous films like 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021), 'Mission Majnu'(2023), 'Goodbye'(2022) and Sita Raman (2022). Mandanna made an appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event. Here's what she wore for the event!

The actress rocked a beautiful black floor length gown by the Falguni Shane Peacock label. The top part of the dress is designed like a corset with folds to its sides, dripping in gold and polki diamond embellishments. The gown featured a trail that was also encrusted with gold and diamond motifs at the edges. For the cherry on top, Rashmika can be seen wearing a pair of custom gold and polki diamond earcuffs by the Avika, Love Falguni Mehta label.

For the hair, Rashmika opted for a sleek middle part ponytail. For the makeup, the actress opted for a dewy base with a classic winged liner.

Her stylist for the event, Ami Patel dropped a string of pictures and explained the look in detail.

She wrote in the caption, "“India in Fashion” took on a whole new dimension for this custom piece of art created for @rashmika_mandanna by the genius @falgunishanepeacockindia Here you see precious indian jewels made of polki diamonds and real gold specially crafted by jewellery designer @jadaujewellerybyfalgunimehta Motifs like the lotus, mango, parrots, jhumkis, flowers, moon and strings of polki necklaces are sown onto Rashmika’s couture gown. Here is an ode to Indian couture at its modern best."

Stylist Ami Patel was assisted by Garima Garg to create the look. The wonderful set of pictures were shot by Tejas Nerurkar. Sourav Roy was the hairstylist while makeup artist Vardan Nayak dolled up Rashmika.